Staff of Fiji’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team test positive for COVID-19

As a result the ministry has stood-down all personnel operating from the third floor of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Headquarters in Suva.

Among the staff who are now working from home are Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, Head of Health Protection, Dr Aalisha Sahukhan, and Chief Medical Advisor, Dr Jemesa Tudravu.

They have been identified as secondary contacts of the three cases.

The ministry said the primary contacts have been identified and safely quarantined.

The services of the COVID–19 Incident Management Team continue with contingency plans activated.

There are 349 active cases in isolation.

There have been 466 cases during the current outbreak that started in April 2021.

Photo file Ministry of Health Headquarters, Suva Fiji