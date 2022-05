The number of active cases has dropped sharply and is now 38.

The health authorities say one patient remains in hospital.

The death toll of the pandemic is 648, with most fatalities registered during last year's outbreak with the Delta variant.

Vaccinations have continued and 81 percent of those 12 years and older have had two jabs.

International travel options have been expanded with last week's resumption of flights between Tahiti and New Zealand.