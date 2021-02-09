Three active COVID-19 cases in Solomon Islands

One of the confirmed cases is a student who arrived from Manila on 21 January 2021, said Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

He said the other two cases are two soccer players who are previously tested negative which were again tested positive.

SIBC reports they are the soccer players who returned from the United Kingdom (UK).

“This means we have three positive Covid-19 cases, only one of whom is new and the other two are reactivations. However, the reactivated cases do not alter our official numbers, which remain at 18,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sogavare announced that the National COVID-19 Vaccination Policy and Implementation Plan will be presented to Caucus and Cabinet next week for consideration.

This will be done by the Oversight Committee together with the COVAX Coordinating Committee and the Technical Working Group on Vaccines would be doing the presentation.

“Despite missing out on the Pfizer Vaccines for 0.25% of our population, I am pleased to inform you all that the COVAX Facility has confirmed the allocation of an indicative number of 108,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Solomon Islands,” he said.

The Prime Minister said “we hope to receive 40% of the doses during the 1st quarter of 2021, and the remaining 60 percent during the second quarter of 2021.

“I am pleased to inform you all that preparations are well underway for the roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Solomon Islands,” said PM Sogavare.....

Photo file RNZ Pacific