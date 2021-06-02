Victoria records three new local Covid-19 cases

A total of nine local cases were recorded on Monday, which included six flagged by the government at its daily Covid-19 press conference yesterday.

The state recorded 42,699 test results and 20,484 vaccinations at state-run centres.

There are now 329 exposure sites, with the South Melbourne ALDI, the Woolworths at Heidelberg and a number of sites in Brimbank Shopping Centre added last night as Tier 1 sites.

Federal Aged Care Services Minister Richard Colbeck said he was comfortable with the pace of the vaccine roll out in aged care.

Around a quarter of aged care residents who have chosen to get immunised against Covid-19 are still waiting on their second dose, while six facilities have not yet received any vaccines.

"Everybody would have liked to do it faster but logistically we have done it as quickly as we possibly could except for a few in a couple of states all of the facilities have received their first dose," he said.

The Health Workers Union has claimed aged care providers in Victoria are pressuring their staff to come into work when they should be isolating.

The claim comes after Arcare Maidstone reported two staff members and a resident had tested positive for Covid-19.

The union's Diana Asmar said there had been multiple reports of workers being asked to go into work at centres when they should be home awaiting a Covid-19 test result.

"The actual managers of the facilities are calling the workers and telling them, 'No, we want you to come to work'," she said.

"We've been having many, many calls from the workers, some of them have actually gone home to isolate for 14 days but the managers are telling them, 'It's OK, don't worry about it, please come to work because we're short of staff'."

In a statement, Arcare chief executive Colin Singh said this was not happening at the Maidstone facility.

"The manager is fully supportive of all measures being put in place to protect team members and is not pressuring anyone to work," he said.

"All team members are being paid while self-isolating and it does not impact their annual leave entitlements."