Victoria reports 39 Covid deaths, New South Wales records 35 deaths

It is the highest number of deaths reported in a daily update during the current wave, and the biggest daily increase since 59 deaths were reported on 4 September in 2020.

The daily death tolls include a number of recent deaths reported to health authorities and do not indicate that all the deaths occurred on the previous day.

There are now 988 people in hospital after contracting the virus, down from 1057 reported on Thursday.

Of those patients, 114 are in intensive care units and 40 are receiving ventilation.

There were 12,755 new Covid-19 infections officially recorded.

It brings the official number of active cases in the state to 101,605, down from 119,153 on Thursday.

The new infections were reported from 5345 PCR results and 7410 rapid antigen tests.

About 35 percent of Victorian adults have received at least three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

NSW records 35 deaths, 189 in ICU

New South Wales recorded 35 new Covid-19 deaths in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday.

A total of 2737 people with the virus are in the state's hospitals, of whom 189 are in ICU.

There were 13,333 new cases recorded in the reporting period, of which 7077 were from positive rapid antigen tests and 6256 were from PCR swabs.

More than 36 percent people in NSW have now had their booster shot.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told the ABC this morning he would like to see the third jab, currently being given as a booster, essential for people to be considered fully vaccinated.