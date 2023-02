The ‘Drop it like it’s Hot’ singer posted a short video of his arrival at Nadi International Airport on his Instagram yesterday.

His video has already racked up more than 65,000 likes and over 1,000 comments in the 15 hours it has been up.

Snoop Dogg is holidaying at the exclusive Kokomo Private Island Resort located on the Yauvuke Levu island, located in the Kadavu island group, south of Fiji’s capital Suva.