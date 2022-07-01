Cameron Diaz to 'un-retire' from acting with Jamie Foxx film

Actor and musician Foxx teased the announcement on social media, releasing a phone call between himself and Diaz.

It comes eight years after the pair appeared together in what became Diaz's last film - a 2014 remake of Annie, in which she played Miss Hannigan.

Diaz, 49, said she was "so anxious" but "excited" about returning.

During the same phone call, Foxx, who won an Oscar for his 2004 portrayal of US soul singer Ray Charles, connected Diaz with the Super Bowl-winning Tom Brady in order to offer some advice about launching a big-time comeback.

"I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire," said Brady, who returned to the NFL in March 2022, just six weeks after having announced his departure.

"I'm relatively successful at un-retiring," he said.

"Honestly, exactly what I needed," replied Diaz.

Foxx noted in the written caption to his post how he had had to employ the help of "another Goat" [greatest of all-time] to help Diaz to return.

"Cameron I hope you aren't mad I recorded this, but no turning back now," he declared.