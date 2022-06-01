Kevin Spacey says he will voluntarily appear in UK court on sexual assault charges

The American Beauty star gave a statement to Good Morning America on Tuesday in which he said he was confident he could prove his innocence.

It was initially thought that Mr Spacey might have to be extradited to the UK.

Five charges are to be brought against the 62-year-old after a review of Met Police evidence following complaints made between 2005 and 2013.

"I very much appreciate the [Crown Prosecution's] statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise," said Spacey in the statement.

"While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence."

The first two charges relate to alleged sexual assaults on a man, now in his 40s, in London in March 2005, while a second man, now in his 30s, is alleged to have been assaulted in London in August 2008.