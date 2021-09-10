The Matrix 4: Trailer gives first taste of Keanu Reeves' sci-fi comeback

The Matrix Resurrections will be released in cinemas and on the HBO Max streaming service in December.

The original Matrix movie came out in 1999, and the first two sequels were both released in 2003.

The series involves a virtual reality constructed by a futuristic artificial intelligence to enslave humankind.

Returning co-star Carrie-Anne Moss can also be seen in the trailer, which had its online premiere on Thursday.

Here are five things we took away from the first look at what is already one of the year's most eagerly-awaited blockbusters.