Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's studio condemn Donald Trump campaign video

The clip, featuring a narration voiced by Damon from the film Air, was posted on Mr Trump's social media platform Truth Social.

The audio was used over footage of Trump as a young boy and as president.

But the studio said it did not consent to or endorse its usage for Mr Trump's political campaign.

The studio said: "Any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent."

The film, released earlier this year but set in the 1980s, follows the story of the game-changing partnership between Nike's fledgling basketball division and rising star Michael Jordan.

Together, the renowned basketball player and the sports brand created the hugely successful Air Jordan sneakers.

The film was produced by Damon and Affleck's firm Artists Equity, which was formed last year with RedBird Capital.

"We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use," Artists Equity said.

"We hereby expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent."

Mr Trump and his campaign team have not yet responded to Artists Equity's statement.