 

Meet Patricia Naisara, new host for the Pacific Way

BY: Loop Pacific
14:27, November 26, 2020
Meet the new presenter of The Pacific Way, Patricia Naisara of Fiji, taking over the role from Lenora Qereqeretabua who has been the face of the programme for 25 years.

Naisara is a lawyer by profession with a background experience as a TV Producer and Presenter with Fiji’s Mai TV. Naisara is also a former Miss Hibiscus, choreographer and contemporary dancer and Mom to 3 wonderful boys!

Q: What are some highlights of your 'personal achievements'?

P: The greatest personal achievement of my life has been becoming a mother to three wonderful boys and even more so a child on the autism spectrum. Most people look up to their heroes, I’m raising mine. As an avid feminist I have been blessed with the opportunity to raise the future men of our country.

Q: How do you spend your 'free-time'?

P: With my family and appreciating the support group and ‘village’ I have helping me raise my children and achieve my aspirations and ambitions as a career mum.

Q: What do you currently do?

P: Survive and appreciate the life and card dealt to me. I am a lawyer by profession having recently left private practice to join the Banking industry.

Q: Your message?

P: Being labeled a female leader. I am not a fan of labels and titles as I have always believed that they created boundaries and boxes that people needed to fit into. However, I have embraced the opportunity to be a champion for change and can only hope that I live up to the (realistic) expectations placed on me.

 

Photo supplied Caption: Patricia Naisara (left) with Lenora Qereqeretabua 

     

