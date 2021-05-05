Meghan Markle writes children's book inspired by Harry and Archie

The Bench will be published on 8 June and is said to be inspired by the bond between her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie.

"The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born," the duchess said in a statement.

"That poem became this story."

She added: "My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the make-up, as much as it does with mine."

The story will be accompanied by images from the award-winning illustrator Christian Robinson.

The duchess will also voice an audio version of her book.

The publishers, Penguin Random House, said the book aimed to evoke "a deep sense of warmth, connection, and compassion".

It added: "It gives readers a window into shared and enduring moments between a diverse group of fathers and sons - moments of peace and reflection, trust and belief, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort."