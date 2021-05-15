Pacific children’s songs breaking new ground

The collaboration, between local musicians Loopy Tunes, Whānau Āwhina Plunket and Ministry of Pacific Peoples, features interactive songs with ten different Pacific languages.

Whānau Āwhina Plunket Pacific Support Coordinator Natalia Gasu said it’s a wonderful way to help children learn and preserve their Pacific language, and build wellbeing and identity.

“There has been a loss of Pacific languages in Aotearoa, and we wanted to create a playgroup to support local Pacific families to connect with their culture and language through music.”

Plunket chief executive Amanda Malu said it’s a real milestone.

“This is the first time anything on this scale has been created in Aotearoa for Kiwi families.”

The culture and music sessions will be held at West Auckland libraries from 31 May to 28 June.

Photo: Supplied/PMN News