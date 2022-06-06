Robbie Williams: Fans describe homecoming gig as electric

About 20,000 people were at Vale Park on Saturday for a gig that was postponed for two years due to Covid.

Williams called it "an incredibly special night" and raised funds for charities including Unicef and The Donna Louise Children's Hospice.

He played all of his biggest hits, including Let Me Entertain You, Rock DJ, Millennium and Angels.

Williams, 48, who also performed a cover of Don't Look Back in Anger by Oasis, told the crowd he wanted to make this a regular thing, BBC Radio Stoke reported.

Gina Jones from Alsager, Cheshire, said: "We've got sore throats, sore feet, danced so much and everybody in the crowd was so lovely."

She also said he "looked so comfortable and so happy and... so emotional".

Ms Jones stated: "It was like watching your best mate with all your best mates."

Lizzie Hulse, from Leek, Staffordshire, said: "The emotion was amazing. You could see how much it meant to Robbie. He just walked out on to [the] stage and it was just electric.

"It was such a journey he took us on through his concert and his music."