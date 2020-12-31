UK government music touring proposals were 'rejected by the EU'

The comments come in response to a petition - signed by stars like Ronan Keating, KT Tunstall, Gary Kemp and Tim Burgess - calling for visa-free travel around Europe for artists and crews.

The petition, which has now amassed more than 200,000 signatures, will be debated in parliament, the government confirmed.

From 1 January, free movement of people between the UK and the EU will end. Touring musicians and their technical crews will face new rules, and could be subject to additional visa costs and paperwork.

Music bosses have said that entire tours could now be at risk, as a result.