Viola Davis seen as Michelle Obama in First Lady's first trailer

First Lady, which will air later this year, will explore the lives of the women married to three US presidents.

The 10-part series will also star Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt.

It is described as a "revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House".

Davis won an Oscar in 2017 for Fences, and is also known for the films The Help, Widows and Suicide Squad, and the TV show How to Get Away with Murder.

The show also stars O-T Fagbenle as Barack Obama, Aaron Eckhart as Gerald Ford, and Kiefer Sutherland as Franklin D Roosevelt.