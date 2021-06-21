Will Smith shares title, cover of his first book, 'WILL'

On Saturday, the superstar announced the title and shared the cover for his upcoming autobiography, WILL.

In an Instagram post, Smith announced that the November 9 title will be published by Penguin Press, showing off its cover featuring an artistic take on Will’s recognisable face.

“It’s been a labour of love,” Smith said in his video announcement. “I’ve been working on it for the past two years and it is finally ready.”

The book will follow Will’s early life in Philadelphia, touching on his breakout role in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as well as his later endeavours in titles like Hitch and Ali.

A 2018 press release detailing the book called it an “inspirational tale of how [Smith’s] true self-knowledge helped to propel him to extraordinary success, and then evolve further to a place of deeper peace – with himself, his loved ones, and the world.”

The cover was designed by New Orleans artist Brandan “BMike” Odums and Will is penning the book alongside author Mark Manson.

“It’s easy to manoeuvre the material world once you have conquered your own mind. I believe that,” Will says on his website.

“Once you’ve learned the terrain of your own mind, every experience, every emotion, every circumstance, whether positive or negative, simply propels you forward to greater growth and greater experience.

“That is true will. To move forward in spite of anything. And to move forward in a way that brings others with you, rather than leave them behind.”