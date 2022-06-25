Abortion clinics start to close after Supreme Court ruling

About half of states are expected to introduce new restrictions or bans after the court overturned its 50-year-old Roe v Wade decision. Of these 13 have outlawed abortion instantly.

President Joe Biden described the ruling as "a tragic error".

Protests are under way in cities across the US.

At an abortion clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas - a state with a so-called trigger law allowing an instant ban - the doors to the patient area shut as soon as the court's opinion was posted online and sobbing could be heard. Staff made calls to tell women that their appointments were cancelled.

"No matter how hard we prepare for bad news, when it finally hits, it hits hard. Having to call these patients and tell them Roe v Wade was overturned is heartbreaking," nurse Ashli Hunt told the BBC.

Escorts at the clinic, who stood in the Arkansas heat day in and day out to accompany patients through the throng of protesters, held a group hug. "I thought that this country would still care about people. Would still care about women," said Miss Karen, the lead escort.