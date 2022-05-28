Arrests made after gang-related shootings in Auckland

They face a variety of charges relating to firearms, drugs and bail offences.

Police said 10 warrants had also been executed and four firearms and 250 rounds of ammunition had been recovered.

Counties Manukau district commander superintendent Jill Rogers said Operation Dairylands led to police disruption and enforcement activities across the city.

"The gang members involved in this violence continue to show a blatant disregard for the safety of people going about their lawful business.

"Police have no tolerance for this brazen violence that has played out in recent days."

A strong police presence will remain visible across Auckland.

"We will continue to treat any further incidents seriously.

"We encourage anyone who may have information about those illegally in possession of firearms in their community to report this to us."