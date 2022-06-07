British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wins confidence vote

Johnson faced the vote after a growing number of MPs in his Conservative Party questioned the British leader's authority over what has been dubbed the "partygate" scandal.

The prime minister has been under increasing pressure after he and staff held alcohol-fuelled parties in his Downing Street office and residence when Britain was under strict lockdowns due to Covid-19.

The result was announced by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, which represents backbench Conservative MPs.

"I can announce that the parliamentary party does have confidence in the prime minister," Brady said.

A majority of the 359 Conservative MPs - at least 180 - would have had to vote against Johnson for him to be removed, a level some Conservatives had said might be difficult to reach, given the lack of an obvious successor.

At least 145 had publicly indicated support for him ahead of the vote, a Reuters tally showed.

Johnson received 58.8 percent of support from the Conservative Party, with 41.2 percent voting against his leadership. Every single Conservative MP voted.

This result is lower than the 63 percent received by Theresa May during her leadership challenge in 2018.

"The result is at the upper end of the expectations of the rebels, who never expected to win", writes BBC political editor Chris Mason. "They will see this as losing the battle, but the war to replace him goes on."

File photo Photo: AFP Caption: Boris Johnson outside 10 Downing Street.