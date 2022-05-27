China says it has 'no intention' of building military base in Solomon Islands

He made the comments after arriving in Solomon Islands on Thursday — his first stop on eight-nation tour of the Pacific during which he is seeking a sweeping regional deal on security and trade.

The Chinese minister dismissed international concerns about the security agreement Beijing sealed last month with Honiara, saying it was "above board, with honesty and integrity".

"It is not imposed on anyone, nor is it targeted at any third party," Mr Wang told a news conference after meeting with Solomon Islands Foreign Minister, Jeremiah Manele.

"There is no intention at all to establish a military base."

His visit coincides with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong arriving in Fiji on Thursday to meet with Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama on Friday, her first Pacific visit since being sworn in on Monday.

Photo AP/ABC Radio Australia Caption: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Solomon Islands counterpart Jeremiah Manele speak to reporters.