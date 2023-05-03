Fiji’s former Attorney General released on bail

He has been released on $10,000 non-cash bail with two sureties.

Sayed-Khaiyum, who is charged with one count of abuse of office, appeared in court yesterday.

The charge relates to a report lodged by the Acting Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa.

Mataiciwa had lodged the report with Police in February.

It is alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum last year on June 30th and July 12th, while being the Acting Prime Minister, signed a Deed of Variation and Addendum between the Government and the then Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem.

It is alleged the approval to pay the taxes of Saneem was done without the proper approval of the Constitutional Officers Commission and the President.

The court has ordered Sayed-Khaiyum not to interfere with the prosecution witness and he cannot travel outside of Fiji and has to reside at a fixed address.

The matter has been adjourned to 13th of June for second phase of disclosures.

Meanwhile, outside the courthouse, there was heated moments as abuse was hurled at Sayed-Khaiyum.

There was also support for the former minister as family, friends and political allies showed support.