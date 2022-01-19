Fiji court finds man guilty of murdering 5 people

Mohammed Raheesh Isoof was convicted this afternoon after Justice Thushara Rajasinghe ruled that the prosecution proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Isoof had killed the family of five in August 2019.

Isoof was charged with five counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The bodies of a 63-year-old carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife, Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal and Kajal's two daughters aged 11 and 8 years were discovered in the Nausori Highlands about 28km out of Nadi.

A one-year-old child was also found crawling nearby.

Isoof will be sentenced on Friday.

Photo file Fijivillage Caption: Mohammed Raheesh Isoof has been found guilty of 5 counts of murder and 1 count of attempted murder