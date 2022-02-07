Fiji lifts national curfew

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced the change yesterday afternoon.

Sayed-Khaiyum said the curfew was implemented to prevent non-essential gatherings that can spread Covid-19 and allow for contact tracing at certain hours of the evening.

He said in some ways it served as a national barometer of progress towards normalcy.

Saiyed-Khaiyum also announced the changes in some of the health measures that have come into effect today.

Even though the curfew is removed, nightclubs will not be allowed to operate.

However, taverns, many of which used to be licensed as nightclubs, may open until 1am at 80% capacity throughout Fiji, provided that seating is properly spaced out, dancing is not allowed, and all areas are well ventilated.

Sayed-Khaiyum said businesses, venues, and houses of worship may open at full capacity, with the exception of high-risk businesses, which must operate at 80% capacity.

High-risk businesses include cinemas, bars, taverns, gyms, hairdressing and salon services, tattoo parlours, and gaming venues.

Public Service Vehicles can operate at full capacity, which includes buses, mini-buses, carriers and taxis however, Sayed-Khaiyum said they will continue to enforce mask-wearing onboard all vehicles.

Indoor and outdoor sporting events, including competitive sports, may be held with spectators at 80% capacity provided those spectators wear masks.