 

Fiji police issue public warning after two major fires

BY: Loop Pacific
11:49, August 2, 2021
34 reads

Following two major fire incidents last night Fiji police have warned the public not to use them to incite unrest.

The first fire reported at 8pm local time occurred in central Ba where 8 shops were destroyed.

The second case of fire at the Tappoos warehouse was reported at the Raiwaqa Police Station after 11pm. Police indicated the two fires were not linked.

But a police release says certain individuals tried to use the two fires to rally support against the government to incite violence and instability.

It says police won't allow this to happen, and that Fijians should expect more stringent measures to be implemented.

     

Photo Fiji Police  Caption: Fire at a complex in Ba which destroyed 8 shops  

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Fiji
2 major fires
BA
Suva
  • 34 reads