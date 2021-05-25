Fiji police release crew members of the ill-fated FV Tiro II

Five other crew, who reportedly jumped overboard Monday last week, remain missing.

Late on Thursday last week a search and rescue team involving the Fiji Navy, the New Zealand Air Force and LifeFlight Fiji located one of the survivors who was onboard a life raft.

The other two survivors had remained onboard the FV Tiro II and were picked up early on Friday morning by a partner fishing vessel, as the boat was sinking.

The three crew had been taken into custody, amid an investigation into an alleged murder on the vessel.

Photo Rescue Coordination Centre Fiji (file) Caption: A survivor of the ill-fated FV Tiro II at the Police Station in Nadi