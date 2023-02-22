Fiji to re-open High Commission office in PNG

Fiji Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka has confirmed this following a bilateral meetings with PNG Prime Minister James Marape in Suva yesterday.

Rabuka said part of the reason why they had to close the high commission was economic considerations brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also said now that they are recovering from that, Fiji is looking at immediately appointing a non-resident High Commissioner to begin negotiations which can only be done after they have a new budget cycle in the middle of the year.

Rabuka added PNG has offered land for Fiji to build its mission.

Marape is on an official visit to Fiji.

He will also attend the Forum Special Leaders Retreat in Nadi on Friday.