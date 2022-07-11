Island leaders join the rest of the world in mourning Shinzo Abe's death

He was 67.

“We are shocked and saddened upon learning about the passing of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. Leaders around the world knew him as a man deeply devoted to his country," Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and Lieutenant Governor Josh Tenorio said in a statement.

“He was equally dedicated to strengthening the extraordinary alliance between the United States and Japan, and our island of Guam as a result. As we prepare to commemorate Liberation Day, this news reminds us that our people have come a long way to realise lasting peace and friendship with the people of Japan.”

The governor said Guam's tourism and travel history, which recorded many milestones under Abe’s tenure, “symbolises the better legacy2 that was built together by Guam and Japan.

“We stand committed to honouring his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and we stand with the world in condemning this horrific act of violence. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to his family and our Japanese friends in this moment of grief,” Leon Guerrero and Tenorio said.

CNMI Govenor Ralph DLG. Torres said Abe left a legacy as an outstanding public servant for many years, and was a great partner to the United States and the CNMI.

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was a great leader of Japan and the longest-reigning Prime Minister in Japan’s history,” Torres said.

He noted the historical, familial and economic ties between the CNMI and Japan.

“We join our Japanese brothers and sisters in mourning. We are with you during this time of pain and hardship,” Torres said. “On behalf of the people of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, we express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, loved ones, and the people of Japan. He will truly be missed.”

Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister.