Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named Time's Person of the Year

"The Biden-Harris ticket represents something historic," Time tweeted.

The Democratic pair beat three other finalists: frontline healthcare workers and Dr Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement, and President Donald Trump, who lost the White House race.

Time has been choosing the year's most influential person since 1927.

"For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year," wrote Time's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal.

Biden and Harris are yet to publicly comment on the announcement.

Every year, Time chooses a person, a group, an idea or an object that "for better or for worse" has had the most impact on the events over the 12 months.

In 2019, the publication expanded Person of the Year to include such categories as a Businessperson of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Athlete of the Year and the Guardians of the Year.

Last year, Time's Person of the Year was Greta Thunberg, the Swedish schoolgirl who inspired a global movement to fight climate change. Thunberg, who was 16 at the time, was the youngest person to have won the nomination.

In 2016, Trump, the then US president-elect, was chosen by Time, joining an illustrious list of the great and the not-always-so-good.