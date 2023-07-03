Kiwi Nathan Ross tapped to be one of King Charles' trusted advisors

Dr Nathan Ross, a former deputy high commissioner to Papua New Guinea, will act as an assistant private secretary to the new King, the Daily Mail has reported.

According to Ross' LinkedIn profile he joined the Private Secretary's office last month.

The office acts as the primary source of advice to the King for constitutional, governmental and political affairs, and Ross will be advising King Charles about sustainability.

Ross was formerly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, where he joined as a climate change specialist.

Before that he was a research fellow at Victoria University in Wellington, where he undertook his PhD on international human rights law.

The Daily Mail reported he was hired alongside an unnamed British civil servant, which a source said: "will join the Private Secretary's office, which acts as the primary source of advice to the King for constitutional, governmental and political affairs".