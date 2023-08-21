Last deployment of NZ firefighters return home from Canada

The western province of British Columbia was still under a state of emergency, as fast-moving wildfires threatened homes in the city of West Kelowna.

Most residents of Yellowknife, a city farther north, had evacuated because of another dangerous blaze.

New Zealand sent 92 firefighters from Fire and Emergency, the Department of Conservation and forestry companies to help fight wildfires in Canada this year.

This fourth group, named Delta, was the last deployment as Canada had not made any new requests for help.