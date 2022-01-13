Novak Djokovic: Newsreaders caught in expletive-laden rant

It shows Channel 7 journalists Mike Amor and Rebecca Maddern talking candidly about the tennis star as they prepare to read Tuesday's evening news.

Maddern says Djokovic is "lying" and "sneaky", while Amor says the athlete has "fallen over his own... lies".

Channel 7 has launched an investigation into the "illegal" leak.

The high-profile newsreaders, who are based in Melbourne, were reacting to the news that the Serbian star had been allowed to enter the country to play in the Australian Open next week, despite not being vaccinated and admitting there were mistakes on his travel forms.

"Novak Djokovic is a lying, sneaky [expletive]," Maddern says during the conversation, which was not broadcast on television.

"Whatever way you look at it, it's unfortunate that everyone stuffed up around him," she adds, seemingly referring to Djokovic blaming his agent for an accidental error on his travel declaration form.

Amor can be heard saying the tennis star "fell over his own [expletive] lies" before adding, "I think he's going to get away with it."

In a statement, Channel 7 said it was a private conversation between two colleagues, and the recording was illegal.