Obamas hit out at Trump and police response to Capitol Hill mob

Pro-Trump extremists entered the premises armed with shields and rioting equipment.

They destroyed parts of the historic building, defaced property and invaded the senate floor, disrupting Congress who had to be evacuated to safety.

In a Twitter statement, Michelle Obama wrote about her hurt and frustration witnessing the riot and the contrast between Black lives matter protests and the invasion of the Capitol building.

"It all left me with so many questions - questions about the future, questions about security, extremism, propaganda and more," she said.

Across social media platforms, those watching the chaos unfold criticised the behaviour of security personnel and armed forces who were slow to contain the invasion, but seemed visibly disengaged.

Coverage from inside the building at the time showed some guards and security personal were complicit in the damage and destruction, by allowing the rioters to roam freely and even in one video were seen taking selfies with the extremist group.

This was criticised heavily by onlookers, who acknowledged the difference between the response towards BLM who last year were met with arrests, armed weapons, violence and fatalities when marching "to bring justice, healing, and freedom to Black people across the globe" said the Black lives matter home page.

Obama was disheartened by how the rioters were treated during the siege.

"My heart had fallen harder and faster than I can remember. Like all of you, I watched as a gang-organized, violent, and mad they'd lost the election- laid siege to the United States Capitol," she said.

"They set up gallows. They proudly waved the traitorous flag of the Confederacy through the halls. They desecrated the centre American government.

"And once authorities finally gained control of the situation, these rioters and gang members were led out of the building not in handcuffs, but free to carry on with their days."

"This Summers Black Lives Matter protests were an overwhelmingly peaceful movement- our nations largest demonstrations ever, bringing together people of every race and class and encouraging millions to re-examine their own assumptions and behaviour. And yet, in city after city, day after day, we saw peaceful protesters met with brute force.

"We saw cracked skulls and mass arrests, law enforcement pepper spraying its way through a peaceful demonstration for a presidential photo op" Obama said.

Former president Barack Obama also made a statement to Twitter expressing his upset towards the "sitting president".

"History will rightly remember today's violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to basely lie about the outcome of the lawful election."

"Their fantasy narrative has spiralled further and further from reality, and it builds upon years of sown resentments. Now we're seeing the consequences, whipped up into a violent crescendo" said President Obama.

President Obama also pleaded that Republican leaders make "a choice" in light of the evident shock to democracy in the US and the continuous separation between its people.

In a statement via video while the rioters were storming the building, exiting President, Donald Trump told the group: "This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these people.

"We have to have peace. So go home. We love you; you're very special."

Following the invasion at the Capitol building, Geogia's first Black senator has been elected, the Democratic party will have control over both the Representative house and the US senate and incoming President, Joe Biden will be officially elected alongside Vice President, Kamala Harris on 20 January.