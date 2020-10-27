Palau says it would be a 'joke' to remain in Forum if leadership ultimatum isn't met

Tommy Remengesau Jr is one of five Micronesian presidents to have issued a joint ultimatum that their nominee be given the role otherwise they will withdraw from the regional group.

They are adamant there was a so-called "gentlemen's agreement" that it was Micronesia's turn to have a representative at the top of the organisation.

Mr Remengesau told the Island Times there would be no longer any value in being a part of the Forum if their wishes were not heard.

Papua New Guinea's Dame Meg Taylor, who has led the forum since 2014, is set to end her term this year, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, leaders are yet to meet to choose her replacement.

Photo file Micronesian Leaders Summit