People told to remain vigilant despite Pacific tsunami warning downgrade

The magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck around 8.28am NZ time at a depth of 10 km, triggering an alert for much of the south Pacific region.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within the next three hours along the coastlines.

Waves reaching one to three metres above the tide level are possible along some coasts of New Caledonia and Vanuatu.

Waves reaching 0.3 to 1 metres above the tide level are possible for some coasts of French Polynesia, the Cook Islands, Fiji, New Zealand, Pitcairn, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Wallis and Futuna.