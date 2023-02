Marape arrived in the country last night for his first official visit.

He paid a courtesy call on the President Ratu WIliame Katonivere this morning.

Marape will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka as well as meet the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Henry Puna today.

Marape will also attend the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat Special Leaders retreat in Nadi on Friday.