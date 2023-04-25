Princess Mary of Denmark arrives in Fiji

The crown princess was received yesterday by Fiji’s Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka at the Nadi International Airport and Nausori International Airport respectively.

The Princess is accompanied by Denmark’s Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jørgensen.

This historic royal visit to Fiji demonstrates the friendship between the two nations and it will further strengthen Fiji and Denmark’s cooperation in key development priorities such as climate change, women and girl empowerment, health, and awareness.

Crown Princess Mary had been patron of the UNFPA since 2010.

She passionately advocates for health, gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

The royal visit from Denmark coincides with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and the United Nations Population Fund Executive Director, Dr. Natalia Kanem’s official mission to Fiji.

The Danish delegation will be in the country till Thursday.