Samsung Electronics supports 2030 Busan World Expo' through outdoor advertising in Fiji

The marketing activity is also rolled out in major airports ahead of the Pacific Islands Forum held from 11~14 July in the Suva.

Samsung has released a large printed outdoor billboard with a key message of ‘Bula from Busan’ (Busan welcomes you) at the Suva-Nausori International Airport and several large LED signages installed at GPO Building Post Fiji, Fiji Airways Building, and in front of Suva City Library which attract the attention of local people and government officials from various countries who visit Suva for attending the forum.

The advertising is also installed around Nadi International Airport, a major gateway to tourists to Fiji, and it is also promoting Samsung's supporting the bid for the 2030 Busan World Expo to tourists from all over the world.

Hyungmin Chun, President of Samsung Electronics New Zealand, said "The outdoor advertising will make Fijian people aware of South Korea's bid for the Busan World Expo, and It’s a good opportunity to raise awareness of Busan’s bid, as well as a chance to say hello to our consumers in Fiji.”