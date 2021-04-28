Solomon Islands family devastated by death of seasonal worker in Australia

Silas Ufiau died when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a campervan in the Bundaberg region of Queensland on Monday morning.

ABC News reports Redley Raramo, a close relative, said Mr Ufiau wanted to go to Australia to earn money to build a home for his wife and young child.

"We see Silas as one of those fortunate to have this opportunity...it's a big blow to our family and community as a whole," he said.

He's the third seasonal worker from the Solomon Islands to die in recent months on the road.

Seasonal workers from Samoa, Timor-Leste and Vanuatu have also died in fatal car crashes over the past year, with the Australian Workers Union writing to the Federal Government, asking it to introduce mandatory road safety training for Pacific workers.

Mr Raramo said the Solomon Islands' government should also ensure workers are prepared for life overseas when they travel out for work.

"They should be properly oriented because most of the people going out are from rural areas, it will be a big culture shock," he said.

Photo ABC News Queensland Police Service