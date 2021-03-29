Stray dog in US adopted after repeatedly breaking into store to steal stuffed unicorn

Sisu, a one-year-old stray, came to the Dollar General store in Kenansville, North Carolina, five times to steal the same stuffed toy when animal control was called on Tuesday NZT, CNN reports.

The Duplin County Animal Control officer who attended the scene to take Sisu away didn't leave him empty-pawed, however, as he decided to buy the coveted toy for him instead.

"This is what happens when you break into the Dollar General consistently to steal the purple unicorn that you laid claim to, but then get animal control called to lock you up for your B & E and larceny, but the officer purchases your item for you and brings it in with you," Duplin County Animal Control wrote on Facebook.

Sisu was adopted the following day.