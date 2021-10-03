Thousands march across US in support of abortion rights

They have been galvanised in opposition to a new Texas law that severely limits access to abortions in the state.

Pro-choice supporters across the country fear that constitutional rights may be rolled back.

In the coming months, the Supreme Court is set to hear a case that could overturn Roe v Wade - the 1973 decision that legalised abortion nationwide.

In Washington DC demonstrators are heading to the Supreme Court building. The start of the rally was disrupted by some two dozen counter-demonstrators.

"The blood of innocent babies is on your hands!" shouted one man, but he was drowned out by the singing and clapping of the crowd, the Washington Post newspaper reported.