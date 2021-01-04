Western Australia firefighters battle several dangerous bushfires

Blazes are burning to the south and south-east of Perth's greater metropolitan area, with one forcing the evacuation of a retirement village and the other moving through a rubbish tip causing hazardous fumes.

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) issued an emergency warning for a fire in Perth's southern suburbs including parts of The Spectacles, Orelia, Medina, Naval Base, Postans, Kwinana Beach and Hope Valley.

DFES said the fire front was burning fast in a west-north-westerly direction.

People in the area bounded by Beard Road to the north, Rockingham Road to the west, Thomas Road to the south and the coast have been told leaving now would be deadly, due to hazardous fumes from the fire burning through part of the Kwinana town rubbish tip.

DFES district officer Adrian Hamill told the ABC that authorities were hoping to contain the fire before it reached the Perth Motorplex.

"It's moving through some bushland mostly but it's headed towards some heavy infrastructure," he said.

An emergency warning for Gosnells, in Perth's south-east, was downgraded to watch and act just before 10pm (AWST) as the fire was stationary.

People in an area bounded by Albany Highway, Tonkin Highway and Ferres Drive were advised there was still a possible threat to lives and homes with conditions changing.

The fire started in Martin, near the intersection of Connell Avenue and Milleara Road. Part of the Tonkin Highway between Albany Highway and Mills Road East was closed.