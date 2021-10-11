Traditional inking highlights importance of language week at National University of Samoa

The Samoan language week kicked off with traditional performances by the Nursing Faculty and the Science Faculty.

National University of Samoa's Centre of Samoan Studies Senior Lecturer, Ta'iao Matiu Tautunu in an interview said the Samoan language week plays a very significant role in the lives as well as the studies of each students from several faculties.

“The purpose of the Samoan language week is to revive our culture and traditions and to connect these

“Two years ago, the management considered that this essential program needs more than just a day hence why it was just a culture day, to commemorate this tradition so it was decided that the whole week of semester break should be enough.

“Today itself is mainly revolving around the inking of the Tatau.”

A renown tufuga ta pe’a or a traditional tattooist, Su’a Faalili Suluape Lafaele was invited to ink on of his customers on stage at the NUS Fale Samoa as the main event of the closing of the Samoan language week.

Traditional performances and role plays about traditional stories were performed by students as part of the event.

Traditional food was also prepared to blend in with the traditional atmosphere such as umu (traditional oven) practiced by the students and baking the pig in the traditional way and more traditional food like luau and more.

Photo supplied