Ala’alatoa keen to play alongside Moana Pasifika players in PNC opener

Captain Michael Ala’alatoa said he is happy to see most of the Moana Pasifika players in the starting line-up.

“I’m really excited to see a couple of players from Moana that will make their debut and I’m really excited to see what they bring. Obviously the experience of Fritz Lee and Taefu.”

Samoa is also aiming to be more physical in the game against the Aussies and other matches in the tournament in Fiji.

“We are expecting all games to be physical and that’s what we want to bring in as well. That’s something we pride ourselves on. The focus is primarily on ourselves. And playing the game right and to make our people proud.”

Ala’alatoa said the players have bonded well with each other during their preparation leading up to the competition.

“The players have been gelling really well with the squad that’s already in. Samoa coaches is what unites us. The boys have come in and they fit in very well because they are happy to be around their people again. That’s definitely made it easier for them to gel as a squad.”

Samoa will be taking on Australia A at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 1pm (Fiji Time).