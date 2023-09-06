Alaalatoa outstanding in his captaincy role for Manu Samoa ahead of 2023 RWC

His first world cup was when he was named in Samoa's 34-man training squad for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, before being named in the final 31 on 31 August.

The 32-year-old has been influential leading up to the most anticipated rugby tournament after being appointed captain in three out of five warm up games.

The Seilala Mapusua coached side have been outstanding in their performance and managed to secure three wins out of the five matches.

Alaalatoa was also sharing the captaincy role with co-captain Chris Vui in the games against Barbarian FC and Ireland.

Alaalatoa also captained the Samoan side that won the Pacific Nations title last year after defeating Fiji 23-20 in the final. The side was also unbeaten in the tournament.

He spearheaded the Manu Samoa for the first time in 2021 and also for their test series from June to July against Maori All Blacks and Tonga.

Alaalatoa first donned the blue jersey in 2011 when he represented the Samoa Under-20 side at the

IRB Junior World Championship.

He was eligible to play international rugby for Samoa, Australia through birth and New Zealand through residency.

Alaalatoa donned the Waratahs jersey in the 2014 Super Rugby season. He made his debut as a second-half replacement in the Waratahs 34–3 victory over the Reds in Brisbane.

Leading up to the 2015 ITM Cup Alaalatoa moved to New Zealand and signed to play for Manawatu where he had a solid season that earned him a 2016 super rugby contract with the Crusaders.

It was announced on 12 April 2021 that Alaalatoa would be moving to Leinster to play Pro 14 and European Cup rugby starting in the 2021/22 season.

Meanwhile, he is the older brother of Wallabies rep Allan Alaalatoa and son of Vili Alaalatoa, who represented Samoa at the 1991 Rugby World Cup.