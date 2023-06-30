All Black Jack Goodhue says au revoir to NZ rugby

Goodhue, who just won the Super Rugby title with the Crusaders, has signed a two-year contract with French Top 14 club Castres Olympique.

The 28-year-old said he will move to Europe after completing rugby commitments in Aotearoa.

He didn't make the All Blacks Rugby Championship squad, meaning he's unlikely to make the World Cup squad but he was picked for the All Blacks XV squad's upcoming tour to Japan.

"Playing for the Crusaders and the All Blacks has literally been a dream come true for me," Goodhue said.

"Being a part of the Crusaders family, playing 81 games in the jersey, representing New Zealand on the biggest stages, it's been awesome.

"But the time has come for me to take up a new adventure in an exciting competition in France.

"My wife Sophie and I are excited to experience a new culture, language and environment."

Goodhue played 19 tests for the All Blacks between 2017 and 2020 and went to the 2019 World Cup, but injuries stymied his international career in the past few seasons.

Goodhue made his debut for the Crusaders against the Brumbies in the 2017 Super Rugby season in what was also Scott Robertson's first year as Crusaders coach.

Goodhue scored three tries that season, including one in their final win.

The 2017 title kicked off the current Crusaders run of seven straight titles and five consecutive Super Rugby championships.

Goodhue scored 13 tries acorss his career, but Robertson said it wasn't his try-scoring that made him such an asset.

"Jack's one of the best defensive centres in the world," Robertson said.

"He's tough, he can square people up on attack, his running lines are exceptional and his general game understanding is really special.

Robertson said Goodhue's time as a Crusader "epitomised everything we champion as a team and an organisation".

"He's a great man, an incredible professional and a world-class player," he said.

"Jack's given a lot to this club and we're going to miss him."