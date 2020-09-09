All Blacks' Asafo Aumua out to make most of second chance

In the past, Aumua has battled both weight and work ethic, but 2020 has seen him change some habits in the hope of changing his All Black fortunes.

"I'm happy to be in the picture again, but hopefully I don't float in and out," Aumua says. "I want to try and cement my name in there, and stay there for as long as I can."

The 23-year-old has managed to keep his form just as consistent as his playing time for the Hurricanes this season.

After seeing his All Black dream slip away before, Aumua knows he won't get many more chances.

"I just thought 'this is your only chance'," he says. "Rugby's not going to be around forever, so make the most of this time."

He realised things needed to change - he stopped drinking and improved his diet - but a year ago, there was a more significant turning point.

"When my son came, I just thought I'd better pull my head in and just go hard for my little family."