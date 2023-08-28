All Blacks great SBW commends Flying Fijians historic win

Posting in his official Twitter account, Williams is confident that Fiji can secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

Williams tweeted “Well done my Fijian brothers..don’t be surprised to see these guys in the quarter finals!”

Also posting about Fiji’s historic win, Former Flying Fijians Nemani Nadolo posted “That wasn’t even fiji best team. I’m calling it now. Fiji and one other “Tier 1” Country in pool C is going through to the QF…”

Fiji’s historic 30-23 win at Twickenham stunned the world and has raised a lot of eyebrows in the rugby fraternity.

Former England 7s rep, Rob Vickerman posted on his Twitter page saying “As a self-declared member of the Fijian fan club, this is absolutely huge for the island, team and fans of @fijirugby. A few Q’s for England, but their focus will be on a few weeks, not now. What a moment for the brilliant people of Fiji!”

Fiji will leave for Bordeaux, France on Thursday.

They’ll be based at Bordeaux before taking on Wales on 11th September in its first World Cup match.