The side have settled well in PNG and will be having a few more training sessions before the one-off Test against Samoa.

The Josaia Dakuitoga-coached side trained under hot conditions on Monday, but faced windy and rainy weather on their second day of training on Tuesday. The side had another session yesterday before heading to the gym.

Dakuitoga is assisted by Asaeli Saravaki and former Fiji Bati mentor Shane Morris. Fiji takes on Samoa at 2.45pm.