Anything can happen in playoff: Bai

This is what Fiji’s kicking coach Seremaia Bai believes and says beating England at Twickenham gives them great confidence going into the game.

However, according to the former national flyhalf, the most important thing in a playoff is that anything can happen so Fiji will have to regroup, re-focus and prepare well.

Bai is one of three players from the 2007 team which made the World Cup quarterfinals that are part of the management team in France.

The other two are scrum coach Graham Dewes and manager Viliame Gadolo.

Bai says the current English team reminds him of the 2007 tournament where everybody wrote England off but they reached the final.

He says England has shown how good they are, with players who have played on the big stage, Fiji respects that and take it on board.

England have a great kicking game says Bai, though he thinks they tend to run the ball more in this World Cup.

The Flying Fijians take on England in Marseille at 3am on Monday.